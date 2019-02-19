Enjoy savings & quality w/ Canon’s AiO AirPrint-enabled laser printer for $124 (Reg. $175)

0

Adorama offers the Canon imageCLASS MF247dw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $124 shipped. Also at Amazon or Best Buy for $1 more. Originally $249, this printer has regularly gone for around $175 lately and this is a match of our last mention. I love laser printers as they offer a more affordable printing solution while still having high-quality results. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and go with Brother’s All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer at $100 (Reg. $125). Though it’s not quite as feature-packed as the above Canon, Brother makes a quality printer for the price.

Canon imageCLASS MF247dw features:

  • All in One functionality allows you to print, scan, copy and fax with ease. Easily connect your mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct Connection
  • Print at speeds of up to 28 pages per minute, with your first print in your hands in 6 seconds or less
  • Print on-the-go with Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and Google Cloud Print
  • Paper capacity allows for 250-sheets in the standard cassette and 1-sheet in the multipurpose tray
