Enjoy savings & quality w/ Canon’s AiO AirPrint-enabled laser printer for $124 (Reg. $175)

Adorama offers the Canon imageCLASS MF247dw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $124 shipped. Also at Amazon or Best Buy for $1 more. Originally $249, this printer has regularly gone for around $175 lately and this is a match of our last mention. I love laser printers as they offer a more affordable printing solution while still having high-quality results. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and go with Brother’s All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer at $100 (Reg. $125). Though it’s not quite as feature-packed as the above Canon, Brother makes a quality printer for the price.

Canon imageCLASS MF247dw features: