Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker is down to $19 or less right now (20% off)

Target is offering the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Portable Slow Cooker in red for $19.35 with free shipping in orders over $35. However, you can knock an extra 5% off and get free shipping with a REDcard. This model regularly sells for around $28 but has dropped to $24 or so over the last few months. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It features a glass lid with locks for traveling, variable temperature settings, a dishwasher-safe stoneware insert and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.
Unless you’re looking for a smaller model, this is one of the best prices we can find for any slow cooker from a brand name. For example, this 3-quart Crock-Pot isn’t even $1 less than today’s deal. Be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, vacuums and more.
Crock-Pot 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker:
- 6-quart portable slow cooker serves 7+ people
- Handles make it easy to carry and lid-mounted locking system
- High/Low/Warm settings
- Removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe locking glass lid
- Stylish red exterior with black accents and plastic handles