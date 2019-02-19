Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker is down to $19 or less right now (20% off)

- Feb. 19th 2019 11:52 am ET

Target is offering the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Portable Slow Cooker in red for $19.35 with free shipping in orders over $35. However, you can knock an extra 5% off and get free shipping with a REDcard. This model regularly sells for around $28 but has dropped to $24 or so over the last few months. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It features a glass lid with locks for traveling, variable temperature settings, a dishwasher-safe stoneware insert and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Unless you’re looking for a smaller model, this is one of the best prices we can find for any slow cooker from a brand name. For example, this 3-quart Crock-Pot isn’t even $1 less than today’s deal. Be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, vacuums and more.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker:

  • 6-quart portable slow cooker serves 7+ people
  • Handles make it easy to carry and lid-mounted locking system
  • High/Low/Warm settings
  • Removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe locking glass lid
  • Stylish red exterior with black accents and plastic handles
