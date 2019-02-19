Bring game night home w/ the Franklin 48-inch Air Hockey Table from $30

Walmart offers the Franklin Sports 48-inch Straight Leg Air Hockey Table for $30 with in-store pickup. That price jumps up a bit to $35.26 if delivered. For comparison, it usually sells for over $60. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. This model has everything you need for a fun game night at home. Ships with two pucks, an electronic scoring system and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Franklin Sports Air Hockey Table features:
The Franklin Sports 48″ Straight Leg Air Hockey Table with Electronic Scoring is the perfect air hockey table to bring to your home, office, or event. The air hockey table features strong airflow and electronic scoring that brings the arcade experience right to you. Only weighing in at 33 pounds, the air hockey table is light weight, transportable and built with durability in mind. Includes two authentic pushers and pucks! AUTHENTIC GAMEPLAY Bring the feeling of the arcade into your home!