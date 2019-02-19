Bring game night home w/ the Franklin 48-inch Air Hockey Table from $30

Walmart offers the Franklin Sports 48-inch Straight Leg Air Hockey Table for $30 with in-store pickup. That price jumps up a bit to $35.26 if delivered. For comparison, it usually sells for over $60. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. This model has everything you need for a fun game night at home. Ships with two pucks, an electronic scoring system and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

