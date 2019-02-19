The Academy Awards are just a few days away, and iTunes is celebrating with a number of notable discounts on Oscar nominees and past winners. You’ll find deals from $5 on various titles along with $20 bundles, this week’s $1 rental and more. Head below for all of our favorite deals from the iTunes Oscars sale.

Headlining this week’s selection of offers are a number of movie bundles for $19.99. We’re seeing up to 50% off in some instances, making this a great way to load up your library. One deal worth checking out is The Lord of the Rings Trilogy for $19.99, which is down from its usual $30+ price tag. Enjoy the entire journey through three films at one of its best prices ever.

Other notable $20 bundle deals in the iTunes Oscar sale:

4K Oscar Winners:

Oscar Winners – Best Director:

Other notable movies on sale:

This week’s $1 rental is First Reformed, which typically sells for $5 or more. Starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, this film explores modern faith and mortality. It’s an Oscar nominee this year with a 93% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating. There’s never been a better time to take on this heavy film.