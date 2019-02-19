The Academy Awards are just a few days away, and iTunes is celebrating with a number of notable discounts on Oscar nominees and past winners. You’ll find deals from $5 on various titles along with $20 bundles, this week’s $1 rental and more. Head below for all of our favorite deals from the iTunes Oscars sale.
Headlining this week’s selection of offers are a number of movie bundles for $19.99. We’re seeing up to 50% off in some instances, making this a great way to load up your library. One deal worth checking out is The Lord of the Rings Trilogy for $19.99, which is down from its usual $30+ price tag. Enjoy the entire journey through three films at one of its best prices ever.
Other notable $20 bundle deals in the iTunes Oscar sale:
- Star Trek 3-film Collection
- Award-Winning Dramas
- Gravity, Lord of the Rings, more
- Award-Winning Actors
- Aviator, Training Day, more
- Award-winning Actress
- The Blind Side, The Color Purple, more
- The Godfather 3-movie Collection
- 4-film Alien Collection
- …and more bundle deals…
4K Oscar Winners:
- 2001: A Space Odyssey: $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Interstellar: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Blade Runner 2049: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Jurassic Park: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more!
Oscar Winners – Best Director:
- Life of Pi: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Saving Private Ryan: $10 (Reg. $17)
- Patton: $8 (Reg. $15)
- …and more!
Other notable movies on sale:
- Office Space: $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Finding Dory: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Bolt: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Finding Nemo: $15 (Reg. $20)
- RBG: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Final Year: $8 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
This week’s $1 rental is First Reformed, which typically sells for $5 or more. Starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, this film explores modern faith and mortality. It’s an Oscar nominee this year with a 93% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating. There’s never been a better time to take on this heavy film.