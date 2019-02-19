Pay $1 for a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription and enjoy access to over one million books

For new subscribers only, Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. That’s a $30 value and the best deal we’ve seen for this service since Amazon’s Digital Day promotion in late December 2018. For a mere dollar, you’ll enjoy 90 days of access to over one million eBooks and thousands of audiobooks, all of which you can enjoy on your Kindle. Head after the jump for terms and conditions.

Don’t have a Kindle? You can still pick up a Kindle Voyage E-Reader for $130 shipped or one of these Fire Tablets from $40. Alternatively, you can download the FREE Kindle app to your preferred device.

Terms and conditions: