Pay $1 for a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription and enjoy access to over one million books

For new subscribers only, Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. That’s a $30 value and the best deal we’ve seen for this service since Amazon’s Digital Day promotion in late December 2018. For a mere dollar, you’ll enjoy 90 days of access to over one million eBooks and thousands of audiobooks, all of which you can enjoy on your Kindle. Head after the jump for terms and conditions.
Don’t have a Kindle? You can still pick up a Kindle Voyage E-Reader for $130 shipped or one of these Fire Tablets from $40. Alternatively, you can download the FREE Kindle app to your preferred device.
Terms and conditions:
- This is a limited time offer and must be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. (PST), 28 February, 2019.
- All existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers with free trials or paid memberships are not eligible for this promotion.
- Offer is only available to customers located in the United States.
- After the 3-month period, you authorize us to charge your credit card on file $9.99/month until you cancel.
- Offer limited to one per customer and Amazon account.
- Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
- Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.