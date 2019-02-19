Store your sunglasses in this leather case for just $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Banyan Imports (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the CO-Z Sunglasses Organizer for $13.99 Prime shipped with code 9OYDGRJD at checkout. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This organizer has eight slots with a felt interior that will help to protect your shades from scratches. Plus, its leather exterior will look nice on a dresser or table. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 600 reviews.

CO-Z Sunglass Organizer features:

8 slots in total provide plenty of space for prescription glasses and sunglasses

Clear acrylic lid helps beautifully showcase your collections, making it a piece of cake to pick and choose your favorite pair of glasses for any occasion

Fleece-lined interior protects your glasses from scratches whatsoever, keeping them like brand new for years to come.

The lid shelters your favorite item from dust and excessive moisture, making sure they are just like brand new for years to come, the lockable organizer provides even more security