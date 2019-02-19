Ray-Ban sunglasses for men & women are up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack from $60

Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban Flash Event is happening now with up to 65% off regular rates. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Unisex Square Aviator Sunglasses that are marked down to $80. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $178. These are a perfect item to spruce up your spring wardrobe and can be easily dressed up or down. They feature a gradient lens that’s very on-trend for this season as well as a rose gold frame that’s versatile. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rectangular Navy Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $185)
- Wayfarer Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $215)
- Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $92 (Orig. $185)
- Shield Sport Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $153)
- Warrior Navigator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $165)
Our top picks for women include:
- Square Aviator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $178)
- Circle Aviator Sunglasses $119 (Orig. $238)
- Rose Gold Circle Aviators $89 (Orig. $178)
- Phantos Sunglasses $89 (Orig. $178)
- Highstreet Clubmaster Sunglasses $94 (Orig. $188)
