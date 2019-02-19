Hone your coding skills with the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $71.50 shipped (20% off)

Amazon offers littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $71.44 shipped. That’s good for an over 20% discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is only $4 more than the Amazon all-time low. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes a over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4/5 stars from over 470 customers, and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Those looking for another unique way to learn to code can bring home the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit instead.

l ittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features: