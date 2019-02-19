Hone your coding skills with the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $71.50 shipped (20% off)
Amazon offers littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $71.44 shipped. That’s good for an over 20% discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is only $4 more than the Amazon all-time low. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes a over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4/5 stars from over 470 customers, and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.
Those looking for another unique way to learn to code can bring home the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit instead.
littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features:
- Now with coding! Kids learn how to control electronics with code in 6+ New Block-Based coding missions.
- Award-winning: winner of 50+ toy awards and gift guides, including creative toy of the year, Good Housekeeping & ttpm.
- Missions & challenges: now with 22+ missions in the app so kids can teach their Droid new skills.
- Customizable: missions help kids get creative, inventing new Droids & giving them personality.
- Requires Smart device: either iPhone (iOS 10.0 or later) or Android (KitKat 4.4 or later with Bluetooth 4.0 or later and an accelerometer) is required to build and control your Droid. Amazon devices not compatible at this time.
- Complete Droid kit: includes all electronic blocks, Droid parts, 9V battery, and free app.