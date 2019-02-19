Makita’s 18V Cordless Recipro Saw returns to Amazon low at $99 shipped (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Makita XRJ04Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Recipro Saw for $99 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s good for a $20 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Makita’s Cordless Recipro Saw features a variable speed motor, weighs just eight pounds and is a must-have addition to any tool box. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Use your savings to bring home a two-pack of batteries and ensure you’re ready to tackle any job that presents itself.
Makita Cordless Recipro Saw features:
- Makita-built variable speed motor delivers 0-2,800 strokes per minute and a 1-1/4″ stroke length for faster cutting
- “Tool-less” blade change system allows for faster blade installation and removal for increased productivity
- Variable speed trigger for added convenience
- Compact and ergonomic design at only 19-1/8″ long
- Weighs only 8.3 lbs. with battery (battery not included) for reduced operator fatigue