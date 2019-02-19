Add the MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle to your Mac setup at $100 off: $150 (Reg. $250, Today only)

- Feb. 19th 2019 9:02 am ET

Get this deal
$100 off $150
0

For today only, as part of its daily deals, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle for $149.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $250 at Guitar Center and elsewhere. It is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for those looking to make the jump from a USB mic to an interface setup, this bundle includes a 25-foot Mogami mic cable, shockmount and a pop filter. The mic itself has a 25mm gold-sputtered capsule and an FET preamplifier. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of mic bundles, we also still have Samson’s Q2U USB bundle for $70 ($115+ value). It includes a desktop tripod with extension tube, a mic clip, foam windscreen, USB cable, and an XLR mic cord. It also doesn’t require an audio interface to connect to your Mac.

MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle:

The MXL 3000 Mic Bundle includes the MXL 3000 microphone, a 25 ft. Mogami mic cable, shockmount, and matching pop filter. The MXL 3000 has a large 25mm gold-sputtered capsule and an FET preamplifier with premium components within the signal path. Its transformer-coupled output is very reminiscent of the circuit designs found in early British recording consoles

Get this deal
$100 off $150

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

MXL

MXL
Musician's Friend

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard