Add the MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle to your Mac setup at $100 off: $150 (Reg. $250, Today only)

For today only, as part of its daily deals, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle for $149.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $250 at Guitar Center and elsewhere. It is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for those looking to make the jump from a USB mic to an interface setup, this bundle includes a 25-foot Mogami mic cable, shockmount and a pop filter. The mic itself has a 25mm gold-sputtered capsule and an FET preamplifier. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Speaking of mic bundles, we also still have Samson’s Q2U USB bundle for $70 ($115+ value). It includes a desktop tripod with extension tube, a mic clip, foam windscreen, USB cable, and an XLR mic cord. It also doesn’t require an audio interface to connect to your Mac.

MXL 3000 Microphone Bundle: