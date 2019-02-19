Bring home the popular Panasonic Ear & Nose Trimmer for just $11 shipped (up to 40% off)

CircuitCity (100% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Panasonic Advanced Ear & Nose Trimmer (ER430K) for $10.99 shipped. It currently sells for $18 at Best Buy and $15 on Amazon (The CircuitCity Amazon storefront has it at $11.79). This is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. This trimmer is perfect for keeping ear, nose, and even eyebrow hair in check. It features hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades and wet-dry operation. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,900 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.
All things considered, there are very many options out for much less, outside of no-name trimmers. While it might be about double the price, the Philips Norelco Multi Groomer kit can handle everything the Panasonic above does and trim that beard up at the same time.
Panasonic Advanced Ear & Nose Trimmer:
Easily maintain your facial hair with this Panasonic ear and nose trimmer. Its curved hypoallergenic blades remove hair without causing bumps or razor burn, and its vacuum system eliminates any mess by sucking up hair particles as you trim. This Panasonic ear and nose trimmer is waterproof for use in the shower.