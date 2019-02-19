Razer’s highly-rated BlackWidow mechanical keyboard is down to $55 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Walmart offers the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. Regularly around $85 at Best Buy and closer to $80 from third parties at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I love mechanical keyboards and just came back to mine after exploring other options. There’s just nothing like the clicky sound and satisfying feel of a Cherry MX Blue switch. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
For a more budget-friendly option, this bundled keyboard and mouse is just $31.50 shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not mechanical, it’s highly-rated and is a great starting point for any gaming setup.
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Gaming Keyboard features:
- Designed specifically for gaming, the Razer Mechanical Switch actuates at an optimal distance, giving you speed and responsiveness like never before
- The all-new Razer BlackWidow Ultimate features individually programmable backlit keys along with dynamic lighting effects all set easily through Razer Synapse
- No matter how intense your gaming marathons get, each Razer Mechanical Switch is engineered to withstand up to 60 million keystrokes, so you’ll enjoy the Razer advantage for years
- The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate now features an improved top cover textured finish that is smudge free to keep fingerprints away and allow for easy maintenance
- The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 features an extended warranty of 2 years, so you can enjoy the Razer advantage for longer. 10 key roll-over anti-ghosting