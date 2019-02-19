Use Siri to unlock Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt at $167.50 shipped (Reg. $229)

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Aged Bronze Trim for $167.47 shipped. Normally selling for $229 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a 27% discount, comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best offer available. This smart deadbolt pairs over Bluetooth and brings HomeKit control to your front door. Over 770 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

For those looking to bring Alexa control and more into the mix or don’t want to rely on Bluetooth, you’ll want to put your savings towards the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter.

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features: