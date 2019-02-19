Use Siri to unlock Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt at $167.50 shipped (Reg. $229)

- Feb. 19th 2019 2:19 pm ET

Get this deal
$229 $167.50
0

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Aged Bronze Trim for $167.47 shipped. Normally selling for $229 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a 27% discount, comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best offer available. This smart deadbolt pairs over Bluetooth and brings HomeKit control to your front door. Over 770 customers have left a 4/5 star rating

For those looking to bring Alexa control and more into the mix or don’t want to rely on Bluetooth, you’ll want to put your savings towards the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter.

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features:

  • Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device (sold separately)
  • Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history
  • Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter (sold separately)
  • Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only
  • Secure encryption. Door thickness range: 1.37 to 1.75 inches
Get this deal
$229 $167.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Schlage

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go