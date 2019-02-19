Use Siri to unlock Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt at $167.50 shipped (Reg. $229)

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Aged Bronze Trim for $167.47 shipped. Normally selling for $229 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a 27% discount, comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best offer available. This smart deadbolt pairs over Bluetooth and brings HomeKit control to your front door. Over 770 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
For those looking to bring Alexa control and more into the mix or don’t want to rely on Bluetooth, you’ll want to put your savings towards the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter.
Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features:
- Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device (sold separately)
- Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history
- Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter (sold separately)
- Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only
- Secure encryption. Door thickness range: 1.37 to 1.75 inches