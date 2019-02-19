Arm your home with SimpliSafe’s 10-Piece Security System at $110 Prime shipped (Save $70)

Today only, Woot offers the SimpliSafe Ten-Piece Wireless Home Security System for $109.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. This ten-piece security system includes a base station, keypad, five entry sensors, a motion detector, panic button and keychain remote. It’s an affordable way to get a fairly robust level of coverage to keep your home safe. With over 5,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 90%.

Those looking for camera-based peace of mind can look into the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System at $100. While you won’t be picking up as comprehensive as a system, Blink’s option is great for smaller homes or those who want a video feed of their abode.

SimpliSafe 10-Piece Home Security System features: