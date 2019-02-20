Spruce up your footwear with ALDO’s Flash Sale: Extra 30% off boots, sneakers, more

ALDO is currently offering a rare extra 30% off select styles of footwear and accessories during its End of Season Event. Prices are as marked. Orders exceeding $50 receive free delivery. The men’s Ziwien Cognac Hiking Boots are very on-trend for this season (find our guide here) and this style is currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $120. They feature a polished leather exterior and a sherpa lining for added warmth. These boots also have a unique quilted detail that adds a pop of style. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ziwien Cognac Hiking Boots $70 (Orig. $120)
- Florias Black Chelsea Boots $57 (Orig. $165)
- Qissi Dress Shoes $77 (Orig. $150)
- Lauclya Black Aviators $12 (Orig. $20)
- Woavia Chukka Boot $45 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Aurella Natural Bootie $56 (Orig. $100)
- Eraylia Ankle Bootie $69 (Orig. $195)
- Ralla Over-the-Knee Boots $42 (Orig. $120)
- Araoclya Brown Booties$49 (Orig. $90)
- Umalerith Studded Boots $69 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Final Clearance Event that’s offering select styles from $40 shipped.