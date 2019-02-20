Amazon originally started out with a single Echo device and now offers nearly a dozen Echo-branded devices, among other lineups of products. There’s a lot that goes into picking the perfect smart home products, so we’ve compared all of the Amazon Echo devices for you to help you make the best decision.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon Echo devices compared

The first thing you have to decide is whether or not you want a display attached to your Echo. This can be tricky, but my general rule of thumb is only getting a display for your Echo if it will be in view often. A desk or kitchen counter are perfect examples of this, as you can use the Echo as a clock or look up recipes when cooking. If you don’t need a screen, which is the majority of people, then that helps to narrow down your choice, as well. We’ll start with the most budget-friendly Amazon Echo device. You’re not stuck to just using the Amazon Echo devices by themselves, however. Amazon now offers multi-room audio and now sells accessories to better your life in other ways too.

Amazon Echo Input – $35

The Amazon Echo Input is designed to use your own speakers with Alexa’s voice services. This is perfect if you already have high-end speakers in your home and don’t want to have another device lying around.

It can hear you from across the room and offers Alexa’s voice-services via 3.5mm or Bluetooth. If you want an all-in-one solution, however, keep reading for more of Amazon’s offering that features built-in speakers.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) – $50

This is the most budget-friendly way to enter the standalone Amazon Echo ecosystem. You can save even more by purchasing a previous-generation, but it won’t sound as good or look as up-to-date.

The Echo Dot is designed to allow you to put Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant in any room without spending a fortune. It doesn’t have quite as full of a sound as some of the higher-end models since there’s only a 1.6-inch speaker here, whereas the Echo and up feature dual speakers and more to give it more room-filling audio. Plus, it doesn’t feature a smart home hub built-in, though it’s perfect for a bedroom or bathroom.

You will, however, get a 3.5mm line output to use higher-end speakers with the Echo Dot should you choose. Or, Amazon gives you Bluetooth capabilities to use a wireless speaker if you’d rather go that route.

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) – $100

This would be your step up from the Echo Dot. Instead of a smaller 1.6-inch speaker, you’ll get a 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeters. It features dual speakers, which are powered by Dolby, and will give you a much more room-filling sound.

The Echo is more designed for those who are wanting fuller sound for a more enjoyable audio experience. It offers the same smart home controls as the Echo Dot, but just with a larger footprint. You’ll still get a 3.5mm line output and Bluetooth if you’d rather use a larger speaker with the Echo, though if that’s your goal, I’d recommend staying with the Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation) – $150

The Echo Plus is where things start to get different. It’s larger than the previous two smart home devices, while also being more feature-packed. The Echo Plus offers a 3-inch neodymium woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter plus dual speakers powered by Dolby. You’re also getting a built-in Zigbee smart home hub with the Echo Plus, meaning it functions as more than just a single speaker.

Though you get the normal 3.5mm line output and Bluetooth, it also features a 3.5mm line input so you can feed other sources, like your phone or computer, through the Echo Plus’ premium speaker. It’s more expensive than the previous two mentions, but you’re getting several extra features over the Echo Dot or Echo.

Amazon Echo Spot – $130

This is the smaller of devices Amazon offers with a built-in screen and camera. This would be great for a desk or office and allows you to control your smart home while seeing everything at the same time. If you have a video doorbell, it works with that to show you who’s at the door, and even allows you to call other Amazon devices to video chat with friends and family.

There’s no built-in smart hub here and you’re only getting a 1.4-inch 2W speaker, so do keep that in mind if you choose the Echo Spot. You will still get a 3.5mm output or Bluetooth should you want something a little more room-filling.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) – $230

The Echo Show is the largest of Amazon’s Echo’s with a display. It offers a 10.1-inch HD screen to view movies, see who’s at your front door, or cook that next amazing dish. Though the Echo Spot can show you a recipe just the same, the Echo Show is more geared toward that audience as it offers a much larger display to see what ingredients to use and when.

The Echo Show still offers a camera to make video calls if that’s something you’d want to use. You’ll get dual 2-inch neodymium drivers and a passive bass radiator for audio powered by 2 10W Dolby-processed speakers for room-filling sound. There’s also a built-in Zigbee smart home hub in the Echo Show, meaning it can be the center of your smart home and control everything without a secondary product needed.

Amazon Echo Look – $100

The Echo Look is quite a bit from the other family of Echo products. It features no screen and is designed to give you feedback on what outfit you’re wearing that day. You read that right, the Echo Look is built to take “head-to-toe photos and six-second videos of your outfit” to give you “smart, specific, and fun styling advice”. If you’re not sure whether your outfit is trendy or dated, the Echo Look is perfect for you. Don’t expect to enjoy music or smart home controls here, however, as it’s really just for outfit feedback since it only has a tiny 1.6W speaker built-in.

Echo Accessories

Amazon Echo Wall Clock – $30

The Echo Wall Clock is designed as an easy-to-read analog clock for your kitchen that syncs its time with a paired Echo device. The digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple timers set by its paired Echo devices. If you use your Echo in the kitchen to set timers often, this is a great way to see them visually instead of always having to look at your Echo or ask it when the timer will end.

Amazon Echo Sub – $130

If you enjoy a good thump with your music, the Echo Sub is perfect for you. It features a downward-firing 100W 6-inch subwoofer, giving you room-thumping sound paired perfectly with your Echo devices.

You can even pair two of the same Echo devices together with the Echo Sub to enjoy left and right audio with added bass. This is really only for those who want to really enjoy and feel their music, so if that’s your style, Amazon has you covered.

Amazon Echo Link – $200

The Echo Link is built to upgrade your high-end stereo system. While there’s the budget-friendly Echo Input, the Echo Link is designed for much higher-end systems. Instead of just a 3.5mm output or Bluetooth, the Echo Link offers Ethernet in, coaxial output, a dedicated subwoofer connector, and even optical input/output for high-fidelity audio.

This is the perfect accessory to make your sound system smart and allows you to use your Echo to control and listen to audio on a high-end speaker system.