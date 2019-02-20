Das Keyboard’s Mac-compatible Model S Professional drops to $100 shipped (Reg. $119)

Amazon is currently offering the Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $119 at B&H and Das direct, that’s good for a $19 discount, comes within $11 of the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday 2018 and is the best available. This German-engineered wired mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX blue switches, laser-etched key caps and a two-port USB hub. And with over 1,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more a affordable way to bring clicky keys to your desk, the AmazonBasics Gaming Keyboard will only run you $35.

Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac features: