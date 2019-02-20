Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor w/ USB hub, more drops to Amazon all-time low at $360 (Reg. $450)

Amazon offers the Dell U Series 27-inch 4K Monitor for $359.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model sells for $450 or more at competing retailers like B&H. We saw it last week for $10 more at Costco. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You may be waiting on Apple’s supposed upcoming display, but this Dell is certainly worth a look. It features a 27-inch panel with 4K resolution, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and more. The built-in USB 3.0 hub makes it easy to connect other devices. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Skip the 4K price tag and go with Sceptre’s 27-inch curved monitor for $160. You’ll miss out on the high resolution, but this model still delivers 1080p and HDMI support. Now to mention, it has a pretty sleek curved design and 75Hz refresh rates.

Dell U Series 4K 27-inch Monitor features: