Add AirPlay 2 to your home theater with Denon’s 7.2-Ch. Network A/V Receiver at $529 (Reg. $999)

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:57 pm ET

0

Newegg Flash offers the Denon AVR-X3500H 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $529 shipped. That’s good for a $470 discount from the going rate at B&H, Best Buy and Crutchfield, beats the sale price at Amazon by $170 and is $140 under the all-time low there. The standout feature here is AirPlay 2 connectivity, which allows you to harness your home theater’s sound system with Siri and more. You’ll also find eight HDMI, 4K HDR pass-through, Dolby Atmos support and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If Denon’s receiver is your first step into a Dolby Atmos sound system, then use your savings from today’s sale to pick up two of Sony’s SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $158. And round out your setup with some speaker wire

Denon 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver features:

  • Up to 105W per Channel at 8 Ohms
  • Audyssey MultEQ XT32 Sound Calibration
  • HDR, UHD, 3D Pass-Through
  • HDMI with Audio Return Channel
  • 8 x HDMI-In / 3 x HDMI-Out
  • Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Apple AirPlay 2 Connectivity
  • Front-Panel USB Connectivity
  • Discrete Amp Design
  • GUI On-Screen Display

