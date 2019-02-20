Prop your Mac or PC up on this Espresso L-Shaped Desk for $80 shipped (20% off)

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:40 pm ET

0

GreenWorlds (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the GreenForest L-Shaped Desk for $79.99 shipped when coupon code N6MNU2GT has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This desk’s shape allows you to pick up a bit more room to work without the need for a separate piece of furniture. A dark espresso color helps produce a rich appearance in wherever you decide to put it. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Use some of today’s savings on this 6-pc. Coaster Set for $14 to keep drink condensation from leaving a mark on your new desk. This set has a sleek white and gray appearance that looks great almost anywhere. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

GreenForest L Shaped Desk features:

  • L shape desk with espresso wooden desktop and metal leg, classic appearance and long service life, a best choice in home office or dorm.
  • Computer desk with large size desktop: 50.6 x 42.5 inch, you can put more than two monitors and other office supplies, give you a large space to work, study or gaming.
  • Corner desk with 3 pieces of metal legs, which can make the desk more sturdy and stable. The steel bar add stability to the desk.

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

GreenForest

About the Author