Prop your Mac or PC up on this Espresso L-Shaped Desk for $80 shipped (20% off)

GreenWorlds (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the GreenForest L-Shaped Desk for $79.99 shipped when coupon code N6MNU2GT has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This desk’s shape allows you to pick up a bit more room to work without the need for a separate piece of furniture. A dark espresso color helps produce a rich appearance in wherever you decide to put it. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

Use some of today’s savings on this 6-pc. Coaster Set for $14 to keep drink condensation from leaving a mark on your new desk. This set has a sleek white and gray appearance that looks great almost anywhere. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

GreenForest L Shaped Desk features: