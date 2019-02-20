Harman Kardon’s Cortana-powered Bluetooth Speaker falls to $40 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Harman Kardon is currently offering its Invoke Cortana Smart Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $39.99 shipped. Originally selling for $200, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate of a new condition model at Microsoft and is the best price we’ve seen. Rocking an attractive metal design, the Invoke packs 360-degree sound thanks to its three woofers and tweeters alongside two passive radiators. You’ll also find notable Cortana voice control capabilities as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 200 customers and includes the usual Harman Kardon warranty.

While the Invoke is one of the few Cortana speakers on the market, you can ditch the Microsoft assistant and premium build quality in favor of one of Amazon’s or Google’s entry-level smart speakers.

