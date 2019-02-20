Your iPhone or Android device is secure in iOttie’s $12 Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount for $11.93 Prime shipped. Regularly around $17, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and the best available from a trusted retailer. This simple mount can handle most mainstream devices on the market today up to 3.2-inch in width. The telescoping arm lets you get even closer if needed. Perfect for long car rides and trips. iOttie is responsible for some of our favorite car mounts on the market today. Amazon customers largely agree, with over 15,000 leaving a 4/5 stars rating.
iOttie Easy One Touch features:
- Easy one touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger
- Super sticky gel pad sticks securely to most surfaces, yet is still easily removable (please note, most likely will not work on leather/ vinyl dashboards)
- New telescopic arm adds 2 inches to allow for closer device viewing
- Now includes the new iOttie Sticky Gel Dashboard Pad which allows more flexibility as well as a smooth surface on textured and curved surfaces. Please note: This product opens to 3.2 inches in width, which makes it compatible with the iPhone 6 Plus which is 3.09 inches in width.