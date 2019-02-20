Your iPhone or Android device is secure in iOttie’s $12 Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount for $11.93 Prime shipped. Regularly around $17, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and the best available from a trusted retailer. This simple mount can handle most mainstream devices on the market today up to 3.2-inch in width. The telescoping arm lets you get even closer if needed. Perfect for long car rides and trips. iOttie is responsible for some of our favorite car mounts on the market today. Amazon customers largely agree, with over 15,000 leaving a 4/5 stars rating.

iOttie Easy One Touch features: