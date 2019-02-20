Stow your DSLR in Lowepro’s Toploader Pro 75 AW II Camera Case at $61 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Lowepro Toploader Pro 75 AW II DSLR Camera Case for $61.11 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same discounted price. That’s good for 24% discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low from 2017 and is the best we’ve seen in years. Lowepro’s camera case features a top-loading design, making it easy to quickly access your DSLR. It also comes equipped with a dual strap system that provides a few different ways to secure your photography gear. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from 75 customers.
The AmazonBasics Sling Backpack is a solid budget-conscious alternative at $22. It lacks the quick-access design and more premium build quality of Lowepro’s option, but has plenty of room for storing all of your gear.
Lowepro Toploader Pro 75 AW II DSLR Case features:
- Fits a Pro DSLR with 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached and small accessories
- Four wearing options allow for tremendous freedom of movement: over the shoulder, holster style, as a chest harness, or at the waist using your own belt or webbing
- Bag includes 2 straps to configure in multiple ways: a padded shoulder strap and secondary strap – both with secure snap hooks
- Work out of the bag – and keep gear protected from the elements – with the 360-degree All Weather AW Cover
- Close the bag without zipping it by using the glove-friendly, quick-release buckle