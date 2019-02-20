Samsung’s 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV touts built-in Netflix, Hulu and more at $328 (Reg. $430)

- Feb. 20th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

Walmart is offering the Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV UN50NU6900 for $327.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for a $102 discount from the going rate, matches our Black Friday 2018 mention and is the best currently available. Samsung’s UHDTV is headlined by a 50-inch panel that also sports 4K HDR. Smart capabilities have also made their way into the home theater display, offering built-in access to Hulu, Netflix and more. It  features two HDMI ports, a USB hub and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

If your home theater’s audio could use some enhancements as well, look no further than the highly-rated VIZIO 38-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer at $150. It pairs over Bluetooth and offers 100DB of room-filling, Dolby Digital sound. 

Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Enjoy vivid scenes with this 50-inch Samsung smart TV. It has a motion rate of 120 for a seamless display of swift frames, and the PurColor technology delivers vibrant hues to enhance your viewing experience. This Samsung smart TV has a UHD engine that upscales lower resolutions to 4K for a convenient revival of older content.

