SanDisk’s 128GB Extreme PRO microSD Card hits speeds of 275MB/s: $50 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO microSD Card with USB 3.0 Adapter for $49.95 shipped. Believe it or not, that’s $150 off what Amazon and Adorama are charging for this combo and beats the lowest price we have ever tracked by $40. According to B&H, it regularly sells for $100, so Amazon and Adorama’s pricing may be a bit bloated. Either way, this microSD card is a top-tier offering with 275MB/s read and 100MB/s write speeds. This makes it a fantastic solution for those recording UHD video. An included USB 3.0 adapter will allow you to take full advantage of this card’s transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Whatever you do, make sure to have a look at our coverage of Amazon’s 1-day storage sale to be sure that you’re getting the most cost-effective solution for your needs. Considering that microSD cards in this sale start at just $10, you should be able to find a budget-friendly option there for devices that don’t need quite as much bandwidth as the option above offers.

