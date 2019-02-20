Amazon 1-day storage/networking sale from $8: routers, desktop drives, SSD, mesh Wi-Fi, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select networking and storage products. Starting from just $7.99, we are seeing some great deals from most of the major players here including Samsung, NETGEAR, TP-Link, Seagate, Toshiba and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and just everything in the sale carries solid reviews from tens of thousands in some cases. There are a number solid prices along with some Amazon all-time lows. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top picks from the sale:

For more router deals be sure to head over to our previous roundup where you’ll find options starting from $40. We also have TP-Link’s 8-port Gigabit switch for $14 shipped (30% off).

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh System:

  • Creates a Mesh WiFi network that blankets your home in super fast, seamless WiFi — room to room, wall to wall, floor to floor. Replaces your old router, works with your modem and internet service provider
  • Slim profile wall-plug satellites make it super easy to extend your WiFi to any room with a standard electrical outlet, just plug it in and stream with speed
  • Up to 123% faster than the leading brands, as certified by an independent study, makes Orbi the highest performance Mesh WiFi system on the market
