This stainless steel Gooseneck Electric Kettle w/ temperature control is yours for $34 (Reg. $56)

Cusimax (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its stainless steel Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $34.06 shipped. Simply apply code S5KWMUEJ at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $56+, this is a solid $22 discount and one of the best prices we have tracked on it. Along with the gooseneck design and stainless steel build, you’re looking at a kettle with variable temperature control, a keep warm function, auto shut-off/boil-dry protection and a professional Strix thermostat. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can certainly get in the stainless steel kettle game for less. The 1-liter AmazonBasics model goes for $21 and this Hamilton Beach is down to $18 Prime shipped. However, you won’t get the variable temperature control and gooseneck spout, which can be great for serious tea lovers and pour-over coffee enthusiasts.

We also have Cuisinart’s 7-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100), Nespresso’s highly-rated Inissa brewer for $100 (Reg. $170+) and even more options in our Home Goods Guide.

Cusimax Gooseneck Electric Kettle: