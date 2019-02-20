This stainless steel Gooseneck Electric Kettle w/ temperature control is yours for $34 (Reg. $56)

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:34 pm ET

Cusimax (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its stainless steel Gooseneck Electric Kettle for $34.06 shipped. Simply apply code S5KWMUEJ at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $56+, this is a solid $22 discount and one of the best prices we have tracked on it. Along with the gooseneck design and stainless steel build, you’re looking at a kettle with variable temperature control, a keep warm function, auto shut-off/boil-dry protection and a professional Strix thermostat. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can certainly get in the stainless steel kettle game for less. The 1-liter AmazonBasics model goes for $21 and this Hamilton Beach is down to $18 Prime shipped. However, you won’t get the variable temperature control and gooseneck spout, which can be great for serious tea lovers and pour-over coffee enthusiasts.

We also have Cuisinart’s 7-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100), Nespresso’s highly-rated Inissa brewer for $100 (Reg. $170+) and even more options in our Home Goods Guide.

Cusimax Gooseneck Electric Kettle:

  • Ideal for extracting the most flavor of coffee or tea with pour over method. The special Narrow spout and gooseneck design of the electric kettle allow a slow, precise control of the flow of water.All CUSIMAX products are covered by Product Liability Insurance of United States.
  • 6 preset different temperature settings – 158°F (Warming), 167°F (Green Tea), 185°F(Coffee), 194°F(Black Tea), 203°F (Herbal Tea), 212°F (Boling). Let you enjoy a good cup of coffee or tea with perfect water temperature.
