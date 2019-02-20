Cuisinart’s 7-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker is down to $50 for today only (Reg. up to $100)

- Feb. 20th 2019 11:27 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart 7-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker (DCB-10) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $100, It goes for around $75 or so on Amazon right now and is currently at the best price we can find. Features include a 7-cup glass carafe, stainless steel filter lid, strength-selector buttons and a removable water tank, among other things. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also have Calphalon’s special brew coffee maker at $80 (50% off) and Hamilton Beach’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker down to $28 shipped (Reg. $40+). And you might as well grab the The Great Coffee App for iOS while it’s FREE for a limited time.

Cuisinart 7-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker:

Enhance the flavor of your favorite coffee with this Cuisinart cold brew coffee maker. It prepares your beverage in as little as 25 minutes, and its simple strength-selector buttons let you opt for a mild, medium or bold brew. Use the 7-cup glass carafe of this Cuisinart cold brew coffee maker to store java in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

