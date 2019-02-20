Repair frayed cables and more with Sugru’s $10 Prime shipped Moldable Glue Tech Kit (30% off)

Amazon offers the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit for $10 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart for the same price as well. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making a perfect solution for helping out with products around the house. The Rebel Tech Kit includes four different-colored packs of Sugru, and has your back for fixing frayed cables and other tech accessories. Nearly 100 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating

A simple way to help stop your chargers from taking a beating when on-the-go are Velcro cable ties. A little over $5 gets you 25 of them at Amazon. Not only do they keep your charging accessories nice and tidy, but also help prevent frays from being loosely stowed away in your bag.

Sugru Rebel Tech Kit features:

  • SUGRU is the world’s first mouldable glue that turns into rubber
  • 6-in-1 formula: fix, bond, cushion, replace, create and seal
  • So easy to use: stick it, shape it, it turns into rubber
  • Strong and durable: adhere strongly and securely across many surfaces and environments
  • Waterproof

