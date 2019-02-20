Score the water-resistant Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder for $12.50 shipped (Reg. $35, All-time low)
Verizon Wireless offers a single Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder for $12.49 shipped when code FIVEOFF has been applied at checkout. You’ll also be able to bring home a two-pack for $24.99 with the same code. A single Tile Sport normally sells for $35 at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by over $7. Tile’s Item Finder touts a 200-foot range, IP68 water-resistance and a louder speaker than previous models. Adding Tile Sport to your keys, backpack or even a TV remote is an easy way to make sure you never waste time searching for a misplaced item again. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.
For comparison, today’s deal on the Tile Sport are about as good as you’ll find on any of the company’s Bluetooth item finders. Even the entry-level Tile Mate, which lacks the water-resistance and increased range, still sells for $15 at Amazon. So if you’re looking for a solution to stop losing your keys, this offer will be hard to beat.
Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder features:
- Ring it, find it: Tile Sport has a 200 ft. range -that’s 2X our current Tiles. Plus, it’s even louder than ever, making it easy to find when it’s nearby
- Find your phone: Double tap the button on your Tile Sport and your phone will begin to ring -even on silent, See it on a map
- Your very own search party: With millions of users, the Tile community can help you find your things, fast -wherever they are
- Ready for anything: Waterproof and durable, Tile Sport stands up to the elements. Waterproof : IP68 (1.5m for 30 min)
- Weight: 6.1 g, Size: 34 x 34 x 4.65 mm, Sound: 88 decibel melody. Technology: Bluetooth LE