Score the water-resistant Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder for $12.50 shipped (Reg. $35, All-time low)

- Feb. 20th 2019 9:34 am ET

0

Verizon Wireless offers a single Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder for $12.49 shipped when code FIVEOFF has been applied at checkout. You’ll also be able to bring home a two-pack for $24.99 with the same code. A single Tile Sport normally sells for $35 at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by over $7. Tile’s Item Finder touts a 200-foot range, IP68 water-resistance and a louder speaker than previous models. Adding Tile Sport to your keys, backpack or even a TV remote is an easy way to make sure you never waste time searching for a misplaced item again. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

For comparison, today’s deal on the Tile Sport are about as good as you’ll find on any of the company’s Bluetooth item finders. Even the entry-level Tile Mate, which lacks the water-resistance and increased range, still sells for $15 at Amazon. So if you’re looking for a solution to stop losing your keys, this offer will be hard to beat.

Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder features:

  • Ring it, find it: Tile Sport has a 200 ft. range -that’s 2X our current Tiles. Plus, it’s even louder than ever, making it easy to find when it’s nearby
  • Find your phone: Double tap the button on your Tile Sport and your phone will begin to ring -even on silent, See it on a map
  • Your very own search party: With millions of users, the Tile community can help you find your things, fast -wherever they are
  • Ready for anything: Waterproof and durable, Tile Sport stands up to the elements. Waterproof : IP68 (1.5m for 30 min)
  • Weight: 6.1 g, Size: 34 x 34 x 4.65 mm, Sound: 88 decibel melody. Technology: Bluetooth LE

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Verizon

Verizon
Tile

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go