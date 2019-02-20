TOMS revamps your footwear with 30% off all boots for men & women from $43

For a limited time only, TOMS takes 30% off all boots with code BOOTS30 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Refresh your footwear with the Leather and Brushed Wool Ashland Boots for men. Originally priced at $170, during the sale you can find these boots marked down to $119. This style is very fashionable and can be worn with jeans or slacks alike.
For women, the Leather Evie Boots are a must-have and they’re priced at just $52. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $150. You can pair these boots with jeans, dresses, leggings and more. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Heritage Canvas Cupsole Boots $45 (Orig. $65)
- Leather & Brushed Wool Ashland Boots $119 (Orig. $170)
- Leather Hawthorne Boots $112 (Orig. $160)
- Woven Chukka Boots $45 (Orig. $100)
- Nylon Paxton Sneeaker Boot $43 (Orig. $65)
Our top picks for women include:
- Leather Evie Booties $52 (Orig. $150)
- Leather Esme Booties $98 (Orig. $140)
- Kayla Wedge Booties $63 (Orig. $90)
- Paxton Slip-On Sneakers $45 (Orig. $80)
- Suede Lacy Booties $63 (Orig. $90)
Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses are on sale from $30 Prime shipped at Woot, today only https://t.co/O7szGt0l48 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/GlVV4CSTqv
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 20, 2019