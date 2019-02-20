Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe includes a Lightning cable for $40 (Reg. up to $60)

- Feb. 20th 2019 7:50 am ET

$40
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe in White for $39.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $20 off the regular price and the second best offer we’ve seen in recent months. HiRise 2 Deluxe is made for both iPhone and iPad. Includes various MFi Lightning and microUSB cables in the box. Adjustable rear support lets users keep their cases on while charging. The Apple-friendly design is perfect for any desk or nightstand. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative will want to reach for the Lamicall iPhone/Android Dock. It’s a fraction of the price but does lack the integrated cable management features. Available in four colors from $8 at Amazon currently. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 9,500 Amazon reviewers.

Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe features:

  • HiRise 2 is the ultimate charging dock for your iPhone, iPad or other smartphones so you never have to hunt for a cable again.
  • Refined design features a small footprint to save space but a hefty weight for extra stability and one-handed iDevice removal.
  • Elevates your iPhone to a more comfortable angle for hands-free FaceTime calls or pair with AirPods or Wireless Beats to listen to music without being tethered to your device while it charges.
