Say hello to your cat or dog from anywhere w/ two YI 1080p Home Cameras for $51 (Reg. $70)

YI Technology (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of YI 1080p Home Cameras for $50.99 shipped when coupon code MDV7ZSZR has been applied during checkout. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and is within 10 cents of the lowest price we have tracked if you had bought two individual units at their best cost. In addition to support for motion detection, YI’s Home Cameras also can also identify a baby crying and send alerts accordingly. Customers receive 7 days of free cloud storage for easy access to activity alerts. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not into uploading footage to the cloud, spend $8 on Samsung’s 32GB microSD Card and keep it local. Read and write speeds are 95 and 20MB/s, respectively, making it a great solution to have on hand for smartphones, tablets, DSLRs and more.

YI 1080p Home Camera features: