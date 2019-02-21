Add these Milanese Loop Apple Watch bands to your collection from $5.50 Prime shipped

ST-bands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Penom Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bands from $5.50 Prime shipped when you use item-specific codes at checkout. Our top pick would be the Black 42/44mm at $5.49 when you use the code T63ZB7BK at checkout. Regularly $11, this is a match for what we normally see Milanese Loop bands drop to and is the lowest available. Compared to Apple’s $149 price for first-party options, this is a great choice if you’re wanting to upgrade your Apple Watch’s look on a budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Other bands on sale:
- 42/44mm Silver: $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code T63ZB7BK
- 38/40mm Rose Gold: $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- w/ code T63ZB7BK
- All other sizes/colors: $6 (Reg. $11+)
- w/ code VHNKZZ4N
Penom Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:
- For Apple Watch Band 42mm/38mm/44mm/40mm: Top stainless steel mesh loop apple watch strap for iWatch Sports Edition series 4 3 2 1
- IWatch Bands 42mm/38mm/44mm/40mm: Milanese loop band with durable adapters, very comfortable to wear and easy to install
- For Apple Watch Band: Fit for all 42mm/38mm/44mm/40mm versions of iwatch band,fit wrist size: 44/42mm:6.15 Inch – 10.35 Inch;40/38mm: 5.9 Inch – 9.0 Inch
- The Strong Magnet at the end of the band can adjust the length to the wrist size.
- One Year Warranty for apple watch milanese loop.Feel free to contact for any quality issues