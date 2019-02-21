Get those DIY jobs done around the house w/ Bosch’s StarlockPlus Multi-Tool for $169

Amazon offers the Bosch StarlockPlus 4.0 Amp Oscillating MultiTool Kit for $169 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $350 but has typically been listed at $200 to $225 in recent months. This is a new Amazon all-time low. This Bosch MultiTool Kit is designed to handle various odd jobs around your home. Includes the 4A oscillating tool, various attachments and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider going with the 120V Dremel Rotary Tool Kit for less than half the price. It won’t handle the bigger jobs as well, but it’s perfect for DIY projects and other hobby tasks. Learn more here.

Bosch StarlockPlus features: