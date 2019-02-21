Get those DIY jobs done around the house w/ Bosch’s StarlockPlus Multi-Tool for $169

- Feb. 21st 2019 10:03 am ET

$169
0

Amazon offers the Bosch StarlockPlus 4.0 Amp Oscillating MultiTool Kit for $169 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $350 but has typically been listed at $200 to $225 in recent months. This is a new Amazon all-time low. This Bosch MultiTool Kit is designed to handle various odd jobs around your home. Includes the 4A oscillating tool, various attachments and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider going with the 120V Dremel Rotary Tool Kit for less than half the price. It won’t handle the bigger jobs as well, but it’s perfect for DIY projects and other hobby tasks. Learn more here.

Bosch StarlockPlus features:

The Bosch GOP40-30 StarlockPlus incorporates a new cupped 3-D tool-accessory interface that provides more contact area versus the conventional flat OIS interface. The blade snaps on to the tool like a snow ski snaps on to a boot. This results in an integrated high-torque transfer, a better grip and greater accessory stabilization. This enhanced grip drives better power transmission from tool to the work surface.

$169

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Bosch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp