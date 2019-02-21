Automate your outdoor outlets w/ this 24-hour timer for $6 Prime shipped

Century Products (100% positive feedback from 14,500) via Amazon offers its Outdoor 24-hour Timer for $6.29 shipped when promo code MUMVR7FT is applied during checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $15 and this is the best that we’ve tracked. Cut down on energy use and add timers to automate any setup. This model is weatherproof, making it ideal for outdoor spaces. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer smartphone control? Today’s Green Deals has a nice offer on WiOn’s indoor/outdoor smart plug bundle. Enjoy automating your entire setup and take advantage of smartphone features as well.

