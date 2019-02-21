The Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener will add extra life to your knife set at $68 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 120 Diamond Hone Pro EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener for $67.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one goes for $100+ on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for getting some extra life out of your knife set, this electric 3-stage sharpener features 100% diamond abrasives and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If today’s option is overkill for you at $68, there are manual options out there for $16 or you can opt with a basic 2-stage sharpener for $22 (clip the on-page coupon). Either way, be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted cookware, household essentials and more.

Chef’sChoice 120 Diamond Electric Knife Sharpener: