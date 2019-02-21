Get your child’s imagination rolling w/ a Magnetic Stick N Stack 40-pc. Toy Set: $10.50 (30% off)

Crystal Deals (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Magnetic Stick N Stack 40-pc. Junior Set for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime member, check out with $25 in your cart to receive free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This toy set is a great way to get your child using their imagination. The use of strong magnets makes for simple construction and a sturdy structure when complete. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If your child is a fan of Disney, the $9 Mickey Mouse Magnetic Zoo should be a worthy alternative. Its 26 pieces provide hours of fun, and it includes popular characters like Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Minnie, and obviously, Mickey.

