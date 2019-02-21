The mini Dash Rice Cooker is down to just $15 today at Best Buy (Reg. up to $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dash 2-1/4-Cup Mini Rice Cooker (DRCM100XXWH04) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. Regularly up to $30, it starts at around $21.50 from Amazon third-party sellers and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This mini cooker features an 18-oz. capacity and is capable of cooking rice, oats, quinoa and more. You’ll also find a keep warm function, mixing paddle and a measuring scoop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

if your looking for a larger capacity without breaking the bank or dropping $100+ on an Instant Pot, this Hamilton Beach Cooker has significantly more space for $25. But even this Black + Decker option for $15 will leave you with more room to feed the family.

Dash 2-1/4-Cup Mini Rice Cooker: