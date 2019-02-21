Monoprice’s Maker Select Plus 3D Printer falls to new Amazon all-time low at $290 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer for $289.99 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at Monoprice, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the lowest price that we’ve seen it. Sporting an 8-sq. in. print area, this 3D printer also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100 to 400 Microns per layer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 230 shoppers.

If you’re just getting into 3D printing, it might be worth considering a more entry-level alternative. Monoprice’s 3D printers are some of the most reliable on the market, so it’s hard to go wrong with its $190 Select Mini 3D Printer v2. It has a slightly smaller print bed and lacks other higher-end features, but is still a solid option.

Regardless, it’s a great idea to leverage some of your savings and pick up some additional filament. Amazon has its own AmazonBasics PLA available in a variety of colors for under $20.

Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer features:

Build Volume: 7.9 x 7.9 x 7.1″

100-400 Micron Layer Resolution

Single Extruder Nozzle

Uses 1.75mm ABS & PLA Filaments

Integrated 3.25″ LCD Screen

Print from SD Card or USB Port

Heated Print Bed

Supports Other Filament Materials