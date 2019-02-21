Save up to 35% on Thunderbolt 3 cables and more at Monoprice with deals from $14

Monoprice is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of its Thunderbolt Cables in various lengths and colors from $14. Shipping rates vary per item, but many will receive free delivery. One standout for us is on the one-meter 100W Thunderbolt 3 Cable at $22.49. That knocks off over $7 from the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen. Supporting up to 20GBps transfer speeds, this cable can also supply up to 100W of power as well. And at over three feet long, this cable is a great option for using at your desk or on-the-go. Across the board you’ll find 4+ star ratings on all of the cables.

Thunderbolt 3 cables pair great with something like Aukey’s 56.5W USB-C Charger, which is a solid travel option for keeping your computer juiced up on the go. At $35, pairing the wall charger with one of Monoprice’s cables is a much more affordable solution than Apple’s own first party charging bundles.

Monoprice 1M 100W Thunderbolt 3 Cable features:

Thunderbolt™ 3 brings Thunderbolt to USB-C™ at speeds up to 20 Gbps, creating one compact port that does it all – delivering the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device. For the first time, one computer port connects to Thunderbolt devices, every display, and billions of USB devices.