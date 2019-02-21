Qalo Silicone Rings takes an extra 20% off sitewide with deals from just $8

For a limited time only, Qalo Silicone Rings is taking an extra 20% off sitewide with code LOVE20 at checkout. Orders of $35 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Black Step Edge Silicone Ring that’s priced at $20, which is $5 off the regular rate. Its sleek design will go with your entire wardrobe. It’s available in an array of color options and its flexible style will be comfortable to wear all day. With over 1,700 reviews, this ring is rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best silicone wedding bands here.