Outfit your new Galaxy S10 with a Ringke case for $4 via Amazon (various styles/colors)

Yesterday Samsung took the stage to unveil the latest generation of its Galaxy Android devices. If you are jumping on pre-orders today, then it’s time to grab a new case as well to keep your device safe. Trusted Amazon seller Ringke already has various styles available for purchase, and if you include one of the promo codes below you can save around 66% off, bringing prices down to $4. Ringke is one of the best third-party case makers out there with 4+ star ratings across the board. Note: Seller must be Ringke Official Store and fulfilled by Amazon to apply. Head below for all of the deals.

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10E