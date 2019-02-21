ROCCAT’s NYTH Laser Modular Gaming Mouse drops to $60 (Reg. up to $115), more from $24

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the ROCCAT NYTH Laser Modular MMO Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for an over 50% discount from the going rate at B&H, beats the sale price at Best Buy by $27 and comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low. This modular mouse features 12 re-programmable buttons, interchangeable side grips and more. But the real standout feature is that it’s also compatible with 3D printed buttons and accessories, allowing you to customize the mouse to your heart’s content. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Razer Deathadder Infrared Gaming Mouse for $23.99 shipped at Newegg Flash. Down from its usual $40 price tag, today’s offer is $14 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’re seeing. It features a 3500dpi optical sensor and a right-handed ergonomic design. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking to tie your entire gaming setup together? The AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Mouse Pad at $12 covers your desk in a “high-quality cloth surface” that has room for both a full-sized keyboard and a mouse.

ROCCAT Customizable Mouse features:

Nyth meets the demands of MMO play with deep button modularity that fluidly transitions into a MOBA or FPS master tool with ease. Its near boundless customization extends its use far past the competition. No matter the genre or taste, its catalogue of side-parts and buttons joined with an expertly engineered foundation combine to make a revolutionary device that serves the imagination, creativity and high standards of gamers today.