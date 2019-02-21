Upgrade your Mac/PC w/ SanDisk’s 480GB SSD Plus at a new low of $50 (Reg. up to $70)

Newegg offers the SanDisk 480GB SSD Plus 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped when you use the code EMCXTVVU3 at checkout. Note: You may need to sign up to receive newsletters first before you can use the coupon. Regularly around $70 at Amazon, it recently dropped to $60 there and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to upgrade your laptop or desktop if it’s still on an old hard drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers.
Don’t forget that you can regain use of that old 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSD/HDD with Aukey’s USB-C & USB 3.0 docks from $11 Prime shipped right now. This is a great way to repurpose the drive you’re pulling out of your computer.
SanDisk SSD Plus features:
- Easy upgrade for faster boot-up, shutdown, application load and response (As compared to 5400 RPM SATA 2.5” hard drive. Based on published specifications and internal benchmarking tests using PCMark Vantage scores.)
- Boosts burst write performance, making it ideal for typical PC workloads
- The perfect balance of performance and reliability
- Read/write speeds of up to 535MB/s/445MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)
- Shock-resistant for proven durability —even if you drop your computer (Shock resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration resistant (5gRMS, 10-2000 HZ/4.9 gRMS, 7-800 HZ), Temperature (from 0 degrees Celcius to 70 degrees Celcius))
- 3-year limited manufacturer warranty
