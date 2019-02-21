Upgrade your Mac/PC w/ SanDisk’s 480GB SSD Plus at a new low of $50 (Reg. up to $70)

Newegg offers the SanDisk 480GB SSD Plus 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped when you use the code EMCXTVVU3 at checkout. Note: You may need to sign up to receive newsletters first before you can use the coupon. Regularly around $70 at Amazon, it recently dropped to $60 there and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to upgrade your laptop or desktop if it’s still on an old hard drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers.

Don’t forget that you can regain use of that old 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSD/HDD with Aukey’s USB-C & USB 3.0 docks from $11 Prime shipped right now. This is a great way to repurpose the drive you’re pulling out of your computer.

SanDisk SSD Plus features:

Easy upgrade for faster boot-up, shutdown, application load and response (As compared to 5400 RPM SATA 2.5” hard drive. Based on published specifications and internal benchmarking tests using PCMark Vantage scores.)

Boosts burst write performance, making it ideal for typical PC workloads

The perfect balance of performance and reliability

Read/write speeds of up to 535MB/s/445MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)

Shock-resistant for proven durability —even if you drop your computer (Shock resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration resistant (5gRMS, 10-2000 HZ/4.9 gRMS, 7-800 HZ), Temperature (from 0 degrees Celcius to 70 degrees Celcius))

3-year limited manufacturer warranty