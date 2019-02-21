Finally upgrade your aging mouse w/ SteelSeries Rival 310 gaming model for $40, more from $15

- Feb. 21st 2019 3:07 pm ET

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $50 or more, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’re still using a basic mouse for gaming, it’s time to change that. Upgrading your pointer game can really help you in the long run, giving you more accurate control over any game you play. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other gaming accessories on sale:

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse features:

  • Custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical 1-to-1 tracking esports sensor
  • Ergonomically-designed for extreme comfort and performance
  • Exclusive split-trigger left/right buttons deliver guaranteed 50 million click durability
  • Two-zone, multi-color Prism RGB illumination for customizable lighting.
  • Save all your performance and lighting settings directly to the Rival 310

