Finally upgrade your aging mouse w/ SteelSeries Rival 310 gaming model for $40, more from $15

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $50 or more, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’re still using a basic mouse for gaming, it’s time to change that. Upgrading your pointer game can really help you in the long run, giving you more accurate control over any game you play. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other gaming accessories on sale:

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse features:

Custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical 1-to-1 tracking esports sensor

Ergonomically-designed for extreme comfort and performance

Exclusive split-trigger left/right buttons deliver guaranteed 50 million click durability

Two-zone, multi-color Prism RGB illumination for customizable lighting.

Save all your performance and lighting settings directly to the Rival 310