Yale’s Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon: $85 (Reg. $135)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt in Satin Nickel for $84.95 shipped. Normally selling for $135, today’s offer brings the price down to within $5 of our previous mention, as well as to a new Amazon all-time low. Yale’s Deadbolt integrates with your Z-Wave smart home like SmartThings, offering geofence automaton triggers, smartphone control and more. It also features a push button keypad for pin-based keyless entry. Note: shipping times have been delayed, but you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Yale’s Deadbolt is compatible with a wide variety of Z-Wave controllers. Our top pick for getting things configured right out of the box is Samsung’s 3rd Gen. SmartThings Hub, which also touts Bluetooth, ZigBee and more.

If you’re looking for a more customizable solution, it’s hard to go wrong pairing the Aeotec Z-Stick with a Raspberry Pi and software like Home Assistant. It’s what I’ve been using for years and have found it to be an incredibly reliable option for running a smart home.

Yale Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again! Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit push button keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This Yale Real Living lock features Z-Wave technology and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, Vivent, Vera and more! When added to most automation systems, lock and unlock your door, create pin codes, view access history and receive notifications from anywhere. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use! *Features may vary based on Z-Wave controller.