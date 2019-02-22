Get a deal on your next Airbnb trip with these discounted gift cards + more at up to 20% off

The official PayPal eBay store is offering $100 Airbnb Gift Cards for $92 with free email delivery. And you can expect delivery of your purchase within hours (up to 24 hours). While 8% off isn’t a massive deal, we rarely see discounted Airbnb credit and you can purchase as many as 5 of these cards at once. If you plan on using the service at some point, you might as well get a discount on it. However, we also have up to 20% off credit at Spotify, Barnes & Noble and more as well 25% off select gift cards for Sam’s Club members still live down below as well.
More Gift Card Deals:
- $60 Spotify $50 w/ free email delivery
- $100 Barnes & Noble $90 shipped
- $100 Kansas City Steaks $80 shipped
- $100 Xbox Gift Card Bundle $100 ($125 value)
- Incl. 3 months Xbox Live Gold
Sam’s Club Members Only:
***Note: some of these deals are four or two $25 cards bundled together
- $100 Chili’s $75 shipped
- $100 Logan’s Steakhouse $75 shipped
- $100 Romano’s Macaroni Grill $75 shipped
- $50 Steak N Shake $37.50 shipped
- $50 Buca Di Beppo $37.50 shipped
- Plus many more…
Airbnb Gift Cards:
On Airbnb, you can book unique places to stay from local hosts anywhere in the world. Explore over one million homes in over 34,000 cities, like Paris, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and New York. Find a place that inspires you and has everything you need—whether it’s for your next family vacation, group trip, or romantic getaway.