Get a deal on your next Airbnb trip with these discounted gift cards + more at up to 20% off

The official PayPal eBay store is offering $100 Airbnb Gift Cards for $92 with free email delivery. And you can expect delivery of your purchase within hours (up to 24 hours). While 8% off isn’t a massive deal, we rarely see discounted Airbnb credit and you can purchase as many as 5 of these cards at once. If you plan on using the service at some point, you might as well get a discount on it. However, we also have up to 20% off credit at Spotify, Barnes & Noble and more as well 25% off select gift cards for Sam’s Club members still live down below as well.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Gift Card Deals:

Sam’s Club Members Only:

***Note: some of these deals are four or two $25 cards bundled together

Airbnb Gift Cards: