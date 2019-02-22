Bring home Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro, now up to $380 off (tax select states)

B&H is currently taking up to $380 off various 2017 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The deals start at $699 shipped, which the most notable savings coming on high-end variations. B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Best Buy is still charging full price on most models. B&H is also throwing in a free screen protector on most models, valued at $20. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 12MP camera and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Shop the entire sale right here.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. We recommend this option from JETech that includes smart cover functionality, auto wake/sleep and is available in five different colors.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features: