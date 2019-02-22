The blade-less Dyson Pedestal Fan nearly reaches its all-time low: $152 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pedestal Fan (AM08) for $151.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $300 off the original rate, and $90 off what you’d generally pay for it in new condition. Today’s deal brings it within about $5 of the lowest we have tracked. This fan shakes things up with a bladeless design that brings a minimalistic appearance to whatever space it is brought into. It operates quietly and produces a large and steady amount of air flow. Customers will receive a 6-moth warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Toggle your new fan on or off using Amazon’s Smart Plug for $25. This solution doesn’t require a hub and can be controlled using the Alexa app. Thanks to this integration, you’ll be able to schedule it to come on at specific times and circulate air, even while away from home.

Dyson Pedestal Fan (AM08) features: